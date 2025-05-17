Yankees AL East Rivals Fire Manager
One of the New York Yankees' AL East rivals are instituting a seismic change amidst a disappointing start to the 2025 campaign.
As reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Baltimore Orioles have fired manager Brandon Hyde ahead of the team's game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
Passan also reported that Tony Mansolino, the club's third base coach, will take over in the interim. Baltimore also let go of its field coordinator in Tim Cossins.
The Orioles currently sit in the basement of the division with a 15-28 record, 4 1/2 games behind the fourth-place Tampa Bay Rays, after entering the year with playoff and even World Series aspirations.
Hyde took over as Baltimore's manager in 2019. After losing over 100 games in each of his first two full seasons at the helm, the team shocked the baseball world by finishing above .500 in 2022 with an 83-79 record.
The Orioles then posted the best win-loss total in the American League at 101-61 the following year in 2023, but they were swept in the ALDS by the eventual World Series champions in the Texas Rangers.
Baltimore lost out on the AL East crown to the Yankees by four games with a 91-71 record last season and were once again swept out of the playoffs, this time by the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card round while also scoring just a single run.
With some of the Orioles' vaunted young position players having trouble at the plate while their pitching staff is in complete disarray, Baltimore's leadership decided now was the right time to bring a fresh voice and leader into the clubhouse in hopes of turning the season around.
Over the past six campaigns since Hyde first joined the Orioles, the Yankees have owned a 59-37 record against them.
