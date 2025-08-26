Yankees 2026 Schedule Loaded With Special Games
The New York Yankees are being given a special honor for the 2026 MLB season.
According to a post by the league on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the Yankees will head across the country to open the 2026 season against the San Francisco Giants. The opening night game will happen on March 25, 2026, the first game of the season ahead of the March 26 opening day.
The Yankees are involved in several other notable matchups, per MLB.com. In addition to opening the beginning of the season, the Yankees will also host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium after the All-Star Break, kicking off the second half of the season. The Yankees are no stranger to tough competition from the Dodgers, who defeated them in the 2024 World Series. The Pinstripes also travel to face the Chicago Cubs in an inter-league matchup at Wrigley Field.
The 2026 schedule also has the Yankees traveling to Citi Field in Queens to take on their crosstown rival, the New York Mets, for what's known as the Subway Series in mid-May. The two clubs are meeting up during "Rivalry Weekend" when the MLB loads up the schedule with fierce historic rivalries. The other regional matchups include the Cubs at the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers at Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels.
The Yankees host the Mets in the Bronx later in the season for another matchup to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City. Furthermore, while every team celebrates Jackie Robinson Day, Lou Gherig Day and Roberto Clemente Day, the Yankees are playing at Yankee Stadium on Lou Gherig Day (June 2) to honor the Pinstripes legend at home.
Hopefully, the Yankees enter the 2026 season as World Series Champions. The road has been rough the last couple of months, but as the Pinstripes rise in the power rankings and solidify their spot in the AL Wild Card standings, it's looking more and more likely.
