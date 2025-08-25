Yankees Get Closer to AL East Lead
The New York Yankees ended their Boston Red Sox series with a win they desperately needed. The team has been on a downward spiral all summer, and while a victory over the Red Sox does very little to make up for that, it does keep them within contention of both the second and first seed in the American League East.
The Yankees once held the lead in their division, standing tall over the Toronto Blue Jays and their arch rivals the Red Sox. Since then, they've hit a historically low losing streak to Boston and falled as far as seven games behind the Blue Jays for first place.
Their win to end their series against the Red Sox keeps them in a place to climb back. With the victory, they sit just a half-game behind Boston and five games behind the Blue Jays as they look to close out August.
Yankees Playoff Standing
The Yankees remain in the American League Wild Card spot, with a half-game lead on the Seattle Mariners. Both teams are tied for the second and third spots behind the Red Sox, who hold the top Wild Card spot.
Only three Wild Card teams head into the postseason, and New York isn't safe just yet. The Kansas City Royals are just two games behind them and the Mariners for one of the top three spots, followed by the Texas Rangers, who are a game behind Seattle.
The Yankees have struggled to remain hot since before the All- Star break, but have seen stretches lately that consist of four-game winner streaks. If they can build off a much-needed win over the Red Sox - which is only their second of the season - they can potentially catch them before the playoffs.
New York is currently 70-60 with 32 games remaining on the season. That includes series against the Blue Jays and Boston again in the final month of the regular season. Two series that could decide their playoff seeding. Or if they make the postseason at all.
They'll also close the year off with two series against the Baltimore Orioles, ending their year against another AL East rival who could look to play spoiler on their playoff hopes.
