Former Pitcher Compares Yankees and Mets Clubhouses

Paul Blackburn made his return to the New York Yankees this winter. He joins what feels like one of numerous players who swapped their navy blue pinstripes for blue and orange and vice versa in recent years.

With knowledge of both clubhouses, Blackburn was asked by the New York Post's Dan Martin about the difference in vibes between the Yankees and Mets. Blackburn mentioned the Yankee one was superior, citing chemistry as a significant reason.

"When I showed up to the Yankees, it was very noticeable how everyone was pulling on the same rope," Blackburn said, according to Martin. "Guys seemed to really like each other and fight for each other. There was a lot of chemistry in the clubhouse. That's not how it was with the Mets [last season]."

Sep 24, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) and relief pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) celebrate after defeating the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Issues with the Mets

Blackburn also detailed the issues with the Mets' clubhouse to Martin. To him, key guys were missing from it.

"The clubhouse in 2024 compared to last year was definitely different. I wouldn't say guys were in there throwing blows or anything like that, but it definitely had a different vibe," Blackburn told the Post's Martin. "When I came over in 2024, J.D. Martinez and Jose Iglesias had a big impact on everyone in there, and everyone vibed together. Those were the guys that helped the clubhouse mesh, and last year, those guys weren't there.

Jun 23, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) walks off the mound after getting taken out of the game in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"It could have been guys trying to play into different leadership roles," he continued. "It's tough."

Blackburn then said that winning with the Yankees would be special. This came after reiterating that he preferred his current clubhouse to the one he had with the Mets the season prior.

"Seeing the difference in the clubhouse between the two sides last year, I didn't want to run the risk of not fitting in, and I know I will with the Yankees," Blackburn expressed. "Winning with the Yankees would be special."

The Yankees re-signed Blackburn in late December, bringing him back for one year and $2 million. Blackburn made his debut with the Yankees last August after being waived by the New York Mets. His role will be anything from emergency starter, swingman, or bullpen arm.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!