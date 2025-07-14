Yankees Manager Blames Jazz Chisholm for Anthony Volpe Play
The New York Yankees finished their series against the Chicago Cubs yesterday with a 4-1 loss, and among other things, slow infield defense was to blame.
Embattled Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe was criticized for two plays in particular and a lack of hustle in general following his performance in the game, resulting in more and more calls for him to take a diminished role or be sent down to the minors.
Per Chris Kirschner of the Athletic, Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared Volpe's blame with second baseman Jazz Chisholm for a missed opportunity to get Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson out in the top of the eighth, seen above.
“As a shortstop you gotta have the freedom to try and get yourself the best hop, and then, Jazz probably has to turn into a first baseman there where we're stretching because obviously it's the third out, and then a good job by Swanson of just getting his butt to the bag," Boone said in a postgame interview.
The lack of hustle on Volpe's part in Sunday's series finale was not a good look given his recent struggles, and given Chisholm's standout production on offense and defense, Boone's statement was not well-received. Still other fans have been defensive of Volpe, particularly following an altercation his father got into with a Mets fan during a recent series, but the love does appear to be largely nostalgic or personal.
In the final game of the Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners series, Volpe made the game-winning slide into home, however, on a fly ball from Aaron Judge in extra innings. It was a cathartic moment for Volpe, but it wasn't enough to make up for his recent shortcomings.
Volpe has slashed .214/.287/.671 this season, with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs. His inability to keep up this season is affecting a team that is only now climbing out of a losing stretch, and they are still very much on shaky ground.
With the trade deadline approaching, Volpe's position has been floated as a possible upgrade spot for the Yankees. The team's management has mentioned the infield as a focus at the deadline, as well as starters and relievers to make up for a season defined by injuries to pitchers.
Given the Yankees' recent willingness to part with former star DJ LeMahieu just one day after benching him, fans and commentators are baffled by the team's unwillingness to reevaluate Volpe's role on the team. Now standing at second place in the American League East, two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, it's a practical time for the Yankees to make some tough decisions.
