Yankees Should Move On From Struggling Shortstop
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is not having the season anyone would have hoped. He's slashing .219/ .296/ .398 with only 39 runs and 10 home runs in 89 games this season, a far cry from where fans and insiders alike thought he would be after his 2023 MLB debut.
Now, the Yankees are being urged to dump Volpe to help snap a slump that has lost them their once-mighty lead of the AL East. Yardbarker's Jacob Mountz wrote that the shortstop should be axed from the team for his latest slew of errors and lack of hitting power. Volpe's misjudgment between innings on Saturday, accidentally tossing a ball directly into Aaron Judge's face, weren't much help for his case, either.
"As upsetting as it sounds, another Yankees top prospect is failing to produce, becoming a liability both at the plate and on the diamond (in addition to injuring his team's MVP)," he wrote.
"On the glove side, he is responsible for -3 outs above average at shortstop according to Baseball Savant. His 11 errors this season are among the most in baseball. A Gold Glover in his rookie year of 2023, Volpe’s defense has cost the Yankees dearly in tight games numerous times this season and last," he continued.
The Yankees have faced numerous do-or-die moments over the past month, living up to very few of them. While it was a lack of run support to match excellent pitching towards the beginning of June, the tables have now turned. Defensively, both in the field and on the mound, the Yankees have struggled intensely in the last week. Volpe is not much help in a part of the game where the Pinstripes definitely need help right now.
"In addition, his plus speed has also failed to make a difference. Volpe has stolen nine bases on the year but has been caught seven times. It would be a sad day in the Big Apple if the Yankees were to give up on Volpe, yet it just might spare the team from misery," Mountz wrote.
