Yankees Manager Gets Brutally Honest After Historic Loss
In a rare moment following the New York Yankees' series sweep by the Miami Marlins, manager Aaron Boone admitted that something is wrong.
"It's getting to be real gut-check time," Boone said. "It's getting late. It's certainly not too late for us, and I am confident that we're gonna get it together, but that's all it is right now. It's empty until we start doing it."
The Yankees, now third in the AL East, are in a downward spiral, and Boone is being blamed for mismanaging a talented team. Despite an active and productive trade deadline, the Yankees still aren't improving, and it's beginning to look like a culture problem.
Following their third loss to the Marlins, Yankees rookie catcher Ben Rice was willing to say so.
"I think a little sense of urgency would be good for us," Rice said. The urgency has been lacking from the Yankees front office and the players, who have repeated the sentiment ad nauseam that they are the best team in the league and they know what they are capable of over two months of shoddy play.
Boone has consistently denied the downturn, at least to the press, and his repeated, "it's right in front of us" has rung false to fans. It sounds like 'what we're doing is working', when it clearly isn't. As the adage goes, if nothing changes, nothing changes.
This was the Yankees' third sweep of the season, after a June 13-15 loss to the Boston Red Sox and a June 30-July 3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, who took over the top spot in the AL East in that sweep.
Until very recently, Boone's approach had been a little Orwellian, asking us to reject the evidence of our eyes and ears, etc. Now, at least, it seems he sees what we see. We can only hope it isn't too late to do something about it.
