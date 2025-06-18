Yankees Stars Call All-Players Meeting
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a massive slump, and it's not just the fans who are noticing.
According to reports from Yankees insider Randy Miller, captain Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, infielder Paul Goldschmidt and outfielder Cody Bellinger called a players-only meeting following the Yankees' second loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. The loss is the Pinstripes' fifth straight, after dropping an entire series against the Boston Red Sox.
It's no surprise that the players interested in holding a team meeting are some of the longest-standing players. Judge has been a Yankee his 10-year entire career, and while Stanton, Goldschmidt and Bellinger have played for more teams, their experience is just as valuable. Each player involved in calling the meeting is also a previous MVP. According to Miller, outfielder Jasson Dominguez, catcher Austin Wells and utilityman Ben Rice were also present at the meeting.
The Yankees have not only lost five straight games, they've also gone three without scoring even a single run. While earlier in the season the Pinstripes' biggest issue was a lack of pitching depth to support their massive offensive power, the tables have now turned, and excellent pitching outings are met with poor performance from the dugout.
New York crushed the Angels in their home stadium just a couple of weeks ago, and even swept the Kansas City Royals before crumpling to Boston on the road. With the return of Stanton, who was out recovering from tennis elbow in both arms until this week, there is hope for the Yankees to bounce back if he can tap into his former hitting power.
They'll have the opportunity to redeem themselves with two more games against Los Angeles from Yankee Stadium still to come this week. These games are part of a difficult stretch for the Pinstripes, who are playing five back-to-back series stretching from June 10 to June 25.
