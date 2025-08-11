Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Leads MLB After Latest Outburst
In the third inning of the New York Yankees' uninspiring loss to the Houston Astros, manager Aaron Boone was ejected. Again.
Boone went after home plate umpire Derek Thomas after a low ball to Ryan McMahon was called a strike, and when he didn't let up, he was ejected. Even after being ejected, he stayed on Thomas, and crew chief Jordan Baker stood between them and stared Boone down.
Boone now leads the MLB with five ejections, officially outpacing Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. His last ejection came during a July 23 Toronto Blue Jays game, the third game of the series, when he went after home plate umpire Manny Gonzales. In that game, Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake was ejected with him. The Yankees went on to lose that one as well.
Boone was asked whether he thought the ejection contributed to yesterday's 7-1 loss. He didn't.
"It was the first couple of innings," Boone said, per Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp. "I was on him a lot. That's over and done with and it is what it is and that isn't the reason we lost this game."
The calls from Thomas were questionable, and three other Yankees batters had strikes called outside the strike zone. The pressure was mounting during Astros starter Jason Alexander's stunning outing (five hitless innings), and Boone seems to have cracked under that pressure.
Last season Boone was ejected six times, and has been ejected 44 times throughout his career as the Yankees manager, which began in 2018.
Boone also shared some characteristic optimism after the game, despite the Yankees' 7-2 record since the deadline and 27-34 record since June 1.
"I wholeheartedly believe that we are going to get rolling and turn this thing around," Boone said, "When it does, then you start to really build that next layer of confidence."
Recently, Boone has sung a different tune, however, so the return to form is disappointing. After months of losing and months of Boone telling fans, "it's right in front of us", it's difficult to hear the business as usual belief that everything will be fine in the end. At this point, 6.5 games back in the AL East, fans want to see some real changes. Boone might be one of them.
