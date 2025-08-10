Yankees Bats Quiet in Series Loss to Astros
The New York Yankees' offense fell flat in today's loss to the Houston Astros, 7-1 to end the series in a loss.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the third time this season — this time he was taken out in the third inning after getting in an umpire's face about balls and strikes. Boone is growing less popular by the day among Yankee fans, and commentators are beginning to float replacement ideas for the manager role if this season continues to go the way it's going.
A standout start from Astros pitcher Jason Alexander kept the Yankees at bay for five hitless innings. This prompted Yankee fans to post photos and gifs of actor Jason Alexander, who played fictional Yankees employee George Costanza on Seinfeld.
Catcher Ben Rice got a single off him in the sixth, but the Yankees didn't secure their sole run until the seventh inning, when recent trade acquisition Ryan McMahon hit a sacrifice fly to score Jazz Chisholm. The Yankees enjoyed just three hits over the course of the game.
A throwing error from Cody Bellinger in the ninth inning received immediate backlash from fans, who saw it as yet another sign that their team can't get it together. A video circulated showing Bellinger miserably failing to make the throw before the score languidly rolled to 6-1.
Yankees starter Max Fried had a disappointing outing, giving up eight hits and one walk for four earned runs, striking out just three in five innings pitched. Struggling reliever Devin Williams, to his credit, struck out the side in the sixth, finally put in for a low-leverage situation.
The Yankees beat the Astros 5-4 yesterday, thanks to an excellent closing performance by new closer David Bednar and a clutch homer from Trent Grisham. In the first game of the series, the Yankees lost 5-3.
Now 2-7 since the trade deadline and just .5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the last spot in the AL Wild Card, the Yankees are failing to light the fire they'll need to get back in the conversation. This isn't looking to be their year, and it's showing on their faces. Solidly at the top of the AL East from April 14 to July 3, this once-proud team looks and sounds defeated as they trudge their way through August.
