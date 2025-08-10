Yankees Need to Keep Versatile Slugger
Cody Bellinger is a keeper, and the New York Yankees know it.
This season, Bellinger has been a reliable slugger and versatile defender, capable in the outfield and infield and putting up a .274/.328/.489 slash line with an .817 OPS. Bellinger enters free agency after this season, however, and after a year like this the Yankees will need to prioritize hanging onto him.
Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors ranked Bellinger fifth in his most recent free agent Power Rankings, and outlined what he might cost the team if they do decide to make him a priority.
"Through a series of one-year deals and opt-out opportunities, Bellinger keeps finding his way onto MLBTR’s Power Rankings," Adams wrote. "He was just off the early-season edition of this year’s rankings but has risen to the middle of the pack due to some down years from other free agents but, more importantly, a very strong all-around performance of his own."
"Bellinger looked lost at the plate from 2021-22 while returning from shoulder surgery, but this is his third straight strong year with the bat. He entered play Wednesday slashing .276/.328/.496 with 20 homers and 10 steals. Bellinger has continually whittled away at his strikeout rate in recent years, to the point that he’s now one of the toughest strikeouts in the sport, sitting at just 12.9%."
"He doesn’t post the type of gaudy exit velocity numbers toward which today’s front offices gravitate, but he’s been a consistently above-average hitter for three years now despite a middling quality-of-contact profile."
Bellinger struggled in 2021 and 2022 due to a series of injuries to his shoulder, calf and ribs that resulted in career lows in home runs (10 in 2021) and batting average (.165). The NL Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 has flourished again with the Yankees in 2025, one of their greatest assets in a season that keeps going downhill. If their struggles persist, they're going to need Bellinger to come back fighting next year. Based on his performance this year, he'll be worth every penny.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!