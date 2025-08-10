Yankees Old Timers Game Sparks New Manager Idea
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone may be on the chopping block after this season, and fans are already speculating about who might replace him.
Some ideas so far have included Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington, former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus and former New York Mets manager Carlos Beltrán. At the 2025 Old Timers Game, several former Yankees players weighed in on how the team is doing, and one in particular stood out for his comments.
When asked what he wants to see change for this current Yankees team, Jorge Posada called out the team's attitude as a major problem.
"It's just more of an attitude than anything," Posada told SNY reporter Chelsea Sherrod. "They've just got to get a little angry. Hopefully a fight or something, not a fight but hopefully something happens that gets them going again."
"They need to have that chip on their shoulder, you've got to play like that. You know, you can't be friends with everybody."
Posada played 17 seasons in the MLB, all with the Yankees, during which he earned five Silver Slugger Awards, made it to the All-Star Game five times, and won four World Series. He was on the Series-winning team the last time the Yankees won it, in 2009. He retired from the sport in 2011. His number, 20, was retired by the organization in 2015.
Boone has been criticized for being too lenient as a manager, which fans blame for the team's lack of discipline and recent record. Given their stacked roster, mismanagement is almost the only explanation for their performance this year, as sloppy play and a poorly-utilized bullpen have been responsible for loss after loss.
He has also been criticized for a lack of accountability, often excusing players mistakes publicly. For weeks, while shortstop Anthony Volpe was racking up errors (tied for most in the league with 16), Boone took a business-as-usual approach that fans detested as the team kept losing.
Boone's decision to put in embattled reliever Devin Williams in extra innings during the Yankees losing first game with the Houston Astros was the nail in the coffin for some fans, who called the move "insulting" and claimed that Boone would only make that decision if he was trying to get himself fired.
In recent weeks, the usually-optimistic Boone has taken a more urgent tone with the press, describing this moment for the team as "gut-check time." He's right to feel a sense of urgency — the Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009, and with sentiment turning against him, he may well be out of a job when this thing is over.
