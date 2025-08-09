Yankees Reveal Timeline for Injured Outfielder
The New York Yankees made several moves at the trade deadline, and so far, most have some with concerns. One name in particular, Austin Slater, is dealing with an injury, and isn't expected to return anytime soon.
Slater wasn't the biggest name the Yankees acquired at the MLB trade deadline, but one the team was hoping to contribute to their outfield. He played in just four games, going 0-7 at the plate before suffering a leg injury, that manager Aaron Boone has revealed as a hamstring injury. And he gave a timeline for his return as well.
Speaking with The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, Boone revealed that Slater is set to miss four to six weeks before being able to return.
Slater doesn't remove anyone from the starting lineup as he wasn't surpassing Cody Bellinger or Aaron Judge in the outfield. But he was a name the team was hoping to rely on for instances like Judge's elbow injury, where he could step in and contribute when needed.
Now, the team is once again short-handed in the outfield and will miss Slater for a month and a half.
The team added three names to their infield during the deadline, trading for Amed Rosario, Jose Caballero, and Ryan McMahon. They then added to their bullpen with the additions of Jake Bird, David Bednar and Camilo Doval.
Really, McMahon has been the only big-time name implemented into their roster and making an instant impact. Bednar had a historic save, but Bird has already been optioned. And the team is trying to figure out who they hit on and who they didn't at the deadline.
They'll wait for Slater. The 32-year-old had a .236 batting average with the Chicago White Sox before the trade, adding 29 hits and five home runs to his resume. He also had 11 RBIs and a stolen base this season.
New York is the fifth team Slater has played on during his nine years in the Major Leagues. A Los Angeles Dodgers draft pick in the 44th round of the 2011 MLB Draft, he's come a long way as a professional, making his debut at age 24 and now looking to make an impact at age 32.
