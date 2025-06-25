Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Manager Makes Case for Jazz Chisholm

According to the New York Yankees' manager, there is a case to be made that Jazz Chisholm should not have been ejected.

Erin Shapland

Jun 24, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts after being ejected by umpire Mark Wegner (14) in the ninth inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm may not have deserved that ejection last night.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes "there's a pretty strong case" to be made that Chisholm did not deserve to be ejected for his argument with umpire Mark Wegman, citing that Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino directed the ump to keep looking at Chisholm during play, which ultimately set him off.

The third baseman was ejected in the bottom of the ninth inning, after a bad strike call by Wegner at the top of the inning got under his skin. At the time of the call, the game was tied 3-3 with the Reds.

Chisholm didn't feel there was sufficient cause to eject him either, as he said in a postgame interview.

“I looked at him and said, ‘Why are you looking at me?’” Chisholm said. “That’s when I get tossed. I didn’t get tossed for saying nothing crazy. I didn’t get tossed for saying, ‘Oh, that was a bad pitch.’ I got tossed for saying, ‘Why are you looking at me?’ I don’t think that’s a good reason to toss anybody.”

After the ejection, the game went into extra innings, ultimately ending in a 5-4 Yankees loss.

