Yankees Jazz Chisholm Ejected After Shouting at Umpire
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm was booted from tonight's game with the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning, not long after a bad strike call got under his skin.
Chisholm repeatedly yelled at umpire Mark Wegner from that point on, at one point emerging from the dugout to get in his face. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Jasson Dominguez held him back. The commentators said he had "nobody to blame but himself." The call was pretty bad though.
The call came at the top of the ninth with the game tied 3-3.
This is Chisholm's sixth career ejection and his second ejection this season; he was fined and suspended after an April game with against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning, also after a strike call. He Tweeted "Not even f------ close!!!!" in response, which he later deleted.
Chisholm has been a standout this season, enjoying an especially good game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, delivering the winning two-run double in the eighth and losing several shoes over the course of the game.
The Yankees vs. Reds game went into extra innings, ultimately ending in a 5-4 Reds win.
