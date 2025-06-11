Yankees’ Aaron Judge Hits Insane Home Run Against Royals
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit an unprecedented rocket out to left field in tonight's game against the Kansas City Royals.
The ball traveled 469 feet, almost clearing the Royals' Hall of Fame. ESPN's Jeff Passan shared the news on Twitter, saying, "I've been to hundreds of games here and never seen a ball hit there."
The New York Yankees posted the home run on Twitter.
This was Judge's 24th home run of this season, putting him just above Shoehi Ohtani for second-most home runs in 2025. Judge boasts an otherworldly .398 batting average and is considered one of the best players in the league. He has been compared to Yankees legends like Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, and continues to earn his stellar reputation both on and off the field as the team captain.
Judge has has continued to reach new heights this season, recently reaching base 100 times in a season in the fewest games since Barry Bonds in 2002, and is on track to beat Babe Ruth's record for total bases in a season, set in 1921. A six-time All Star, he has led the American League in home runs in three seasons (2017, 2022, and 2024) and holds the AL record for most home runs in a season with 62.
The moonshot set the Yankees' score 2-0 against the Royals.
