Yankees Pitcher Suddenly Pulled From Rehab Assignment
New York Yankees pitcher Jake Cousins, who was set to begin a rehab assignment this week, was pulled suddenly as a result of discomfort in his elbow.
Greg Joyce of the New York Post shared the news on Twitter, which comes from Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
Dr. Chris Ahmad has been the Yankees' team physician since 2009, and an orthopedic surgeon specializing in Tommy John surgeries.
Cousins, currently on the 60-day Injured List, has been injured since last fall with a strained right forearm injury, which has since been compounded by pectoral injury. He received an MRI on Tuesday and the team is still awaiting the results.
The right-hander has played only one full season for the Yankees as a relief pitcher, with a 2.37 ERA in 37 games in 2024.
Cousins' rehab assignment was slated to begin on Tuesday with Double-A Somerset, alongside Giancarlo Stanton who will still play on his road to recovery. Marcus Stroman, also coming off the IL, will begin his rehab assignment in Somerset on Wednesday.
This comes as yet another pitching setback for the Yankees, who are badly in need of pitching depth in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline.
