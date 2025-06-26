Yankees Star to Start in All-Star Game
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is the American League's top vote-getter, and will start in the AL All-Star game.
This is Judge's second consecutive year as the leading vote-getter in Phase 1 for the Midsummer Classic, earning 4,012,983 votes. When asked last week about playing in Atlanta heat in July, Judge had only excitement to offer.
“I love it,” Judge said. “You’re playing baseball. Cold, hot, doesn’t matter. You’re getting a chance to play a game. You’ve got to love it.”
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani led the National League, meaning that he and Judge will skip Phase 2 of voting. Others moving on include Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto. Phase 2 of the voting will take place from June 30 to July 2.
This will be Judge's fifth consecutive All-Star game and seventh overall in what continues to be a historic career. This season he has the best batting average in the MLB with .361, and is second only to Raleigh in home runs with 28.
The All-Star game will take place at at Truist Park in Atlanta on July 15.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!