Yankees Pitching Prospect Steals Show in Triple-A
New York Yankees pitching prospect Cam Schlittler delivered a career-best performance for Tripe-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders last night, notching nine strikeouts and six shoutout innings. The game, against the Worcester Red Sox, ended with the RailRiders on top and a final score of 4-0.
“I was able to get ahead, stay ahead, control the counts and throw my pitches where I wanted,” Schlittler said of his performance after the game. “I think I had a good game plan and that just led to having overall six strong innings."
Schlittler was selected by the Yankees in the 2022 MLB Draft after he had struggled a bit in his third collegiate season with Northeastern. He is ranked 10th in the Yankees' farm system.
Schlittler trails behind fellow right handed pitchers Ben Hess, Bryce Cunningham, Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz and Chase Hampton and left-handed pitchers Brock Selvidge and Henry Lalane. However, he's is the only prospect from the top 10 currently with the RailRiders, while the rest fall elsewhere in the Yankees' farm system. Schlittler is expected to make his MLB debut next season.
According to the MLB.com report on him, Schlittler has a powerful fastball and is expected to enter the majors a starter, should his development continue to go in the right direction.
"Schlittler's fastball gained velocity last year, working at 93-96 mph and topping out at 98 with high spin rates, carry and cutting action that make it difficult to lift or pull," the report reads. "He spins a pair of effective breaking balls, with his sweeping mid-80s slider more reliable than his low-80s curveball. He lacks the same kind of feel for his changeup, which is too firm in the upper 80s but has good depth when it's on."
