Yankees’ Aaron Judge Wins AL Player of the Month
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has set the league on fire throughout the entire 2025 season, and he's already taking home some hardware for his otherworldly performance.
On Tuesday, MLB announced that Judge won the American League Player of the Month for May after posting a .364 average, 1.251 OPS, 11 home runs and 18 RBIs.
The 32-year-old ranked first in OPS, second in home runs and fourth in batting average among all qualified AL hitters throughout the month. Additionally, his 236 wRC+ was tops amongst that group while tying with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the most fWAR at 2.2.
The Yankees finished May with a 17-9 record, which was the third-best in the AL behind the Minnesota Twins (18-8) and the Detroit Tigers (19-9). New York, with a 36-22 overall record, now owns a 5 1/2-game lead atop the AL East as a result.
On the year as a whole, Judge is slashing .391/.485/.764 with 21 home runs, 50 RBIs and a 243 wRC+ in 58 games and 262 plate appearances.
The two-time MVP also won the AL Player of the Month Award in April, and this is the fourth-straight year he's earned it in May.
