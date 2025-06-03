Yankees Recall Reliever, Option Rookie Infielder
The New York Yankees announced a slew of roster moves before their series opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, which included optioning rookie infielder Jorbit Vivas to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while recalling right-handed pitcher Yerry de los Santos.
Vivas, who was brought up to the majors on May 2 when Chisholm landed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain, will now head back down to the minors after going 1-for-12 in his last five games.
He saw his playing time at third base increase after Oswaldo Cabrera fractured his ankle against the Seattle Mariners on May 12, though he's hit just .156/.255/.267 in 53 plate appearances on the season.
The Yankees acquired Vivas and left-handed pitcher Victor Gonzalez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in December 2023 for former first-round pick Trey Sweeney, who is now on the Detroit Tigers.
de los Santos was optioned to Triple-A on Sunday to make room for right-hander Carlos Carrasco before the club's series finale against the Dodgers.
Carrasco was subsequently released on outright waivers on Monday, however, and de los Santos will now make his way back to the big leagues alongside fellow reliever Fernando Cruz after closer Luke Weaver was placed on the IL with a hamstring injury.
New York signed de los Santos to a minor league contract in November 2023 after he departed the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization, where he recorded a 4.14 ERA across 48 appearances in the majors.
He has pitched to a 3.00 ERA in 10 outings and 12 innings for the Yankees this season.
