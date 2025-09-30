Yankees Can Take Advantage of Big Red Sox Injury
The New York Yankees are headed to the post-season, but don't need to go very far. Due to their 94-68 record (which happens to tie the Toronto Blue Jays for the best record in the AL), the Yankees will host their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in a three-game series from Yankee Stadium as part of the AL Wild Card round.
Now, ahead of the start of the series, the Yankees have received some interesting injury news from their opponent. Veteran Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito is dealing with an existing elbow injury and will miss the series vs. the Yankees. Giolito was initially the favorite to start in a possible game three.
The Yankees have not done particularly well against the Red Sox this season, with a record of 4-9 through 13 regular season contests. Despite owning the home field advantage for the series, the Bronx Bombers could very well end up dropping a game, particularly game 1 against Red Sox star left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Not only is Crochet a tough opponent, the Yankees have had to make some tough lineup moves. While the official lineup for the game hasn't been released, manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Austin Wells will start at catcher, as opposed to rising star Ben Rice. Wells is more adept at catching left-handers and is getting the start to catch ace lefty Max Fried, but Rice is the superior bat. It'll be a tough game for a Yankees team that needs to keep up the momentum on both sides of the ball to have any hope at advancing to the next round.
All signs seem to point to game three. While the Yankees are on a tear, winning eight straight games, their nemesis is poised to rear its ugly head. That's good news though, as the Yankees' offense is more likely overpower a less consistent or less experienced pitcher with Giolito forced to sit out.
A possible game three would likely have rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler, with a 2025 ERA of 2.96, take the mound for the Yankees. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told ESPN that, without Giolito available, Boston could start either Kyle Harrison (4.04 ERA) or fellow rookie Connelly Early (2.33 ERA). Both are left-handed pitchers like Crochet.
While Yankees fans would certainly prefer for their team to take both of the first two games, in the event of a game three, the Yankees would certainly be in an advantageous position with one of the Red Sox star pitchers unable to play.
