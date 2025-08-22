Yankees Have Advantage in Cody Bellinger Sweepstakes
It's looking like it won't be deja vu all over again for the New York Yankees when it comes to losing a free-agent outfielder to the New York Mets.
In December, the Yankees watched Juan Soto move from the Bronx to Queens with that historic15-year, $765 million contract. Last week, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported the Mets will look to poach another outfielder this winter when Cody Bellinger hits the open market.
But Heyman's update Friday on Bellinger bodes well for the Yankees.
"Word is Cody Bellinger loves being a Yankee. Though noted here that the Mets like Bellinger, the Yankees have the inside track to keep him," Heyman reported.
Last week, NJ.com's Randy Miller talked with Bellinger, who said he isn't concerned right now about the offseason.
“As cliche as it is, as cliche as it sounds, I don’t even want to think about it,” Bellinger said. “I don’t think about it because we have 40-some games left. When I talked to Scott (Boras), he told me to just focus on playing baseball and do the best I can every day. That’s my goal, so I show up every day and focus on the task at hand.”
Bellinger told Miller that Yankees management hasn't approached him yet about a new contract, but isn't worried about when that might take place.
“After the season is definitely when those decisions happen,” Bellinger said. “Right now, that decision is so far in front. There’s so much baseball left to be played, so much time in between then and now that I hadn’t really thought about it. And I don’t really want to think about it because it’s kind of pointless to think about it."
The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs. The former National League MVP has looked at home in the Bronx. He's hitting .272 with 24 home runs and 75 RBIs this season.
The two-time All-Star is on pace to hit his most home runs in a season since clubbing 47 in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
