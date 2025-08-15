Mets Could Steal Yankees Star Outfielder
History could repeat itself in New York. Last December, the Mets poached outfielder Juan Soto from the Yankees, giving him that historic 15-year, $765 million contract. To borrow a line from Yankees legend Yogi Berra, the Bronx could experience deja vu all over again.
"The Yankees want to keep Cody Bellinger, with $25M to go for 2026, and he’s said to love it in pinstripes. But word is, the Mets also like Bellinger," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Thursday.
"Mets execs prioritize defense and versatility, and Bellinger is above average at four positions," Heyman added.
Earlier this week, NJ.com's Randy Miller talked with Bellinger and asked about his future plans.
“As cliche as it is, as cliche as it sounds, I don’t even want to think about it,” Bellinger said, per Miller. “I don’t think about it because we have 40-some games left. When I talked to Scott (Boras), he told me to just focus on playing baseball and do the best I can every day. That’s my goal, so I show up every day and focus on the task at hand.”
The 30-year-old Bellinger sounded like he's open to remaining in the Bronx.
“I really love the organization,” Bellinger said, according to Miller. “It’s extremely professional. I love the people in this locker room. I love playing with (Aaron) Judge. He’s one of the best players on this Earth, and he handles himself and everything really well. I love playing in Yankee Stadium. Everything here is great and I’ve loved it.”
Bellinger told Miller that Yankees management hasn't approached him yet about a new contract, but isn't worried about when that might take place.
“After the season is definitely when those decisions happen,” Bellinger said, per Miller. “Right now, that decision is so far in front. There’s so much baseball left to be played, so much time in between then and now that I hadn’t really thought about it. And I don’t really want to think about it because it’s kind of pointless to think about it."
The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs. The former National League MVP has looked at home in the Bronx. He's hitting .270 with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs this season.
The two-time All-Star is on pace to hit his most home runs in a season since clubbing 47 in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
