Yankees All-Star Defends Struggling Reliever
New York Yankees reliever Luke Weaver is in the midst of a deep rut on the mound, but his All-Star teammate still has the utmost belief in him moving forward.
Following the Yankees' 7-0 loss in their series opener against the Minnesota Twins, during which Weaver allowed five earned runs in just one-third of an inning, left-handed starter Carlos Rodón remained confident in his ability to contribute at a high level out of the bullpen.
"The stuff is there," Rodon said, according to NJ.com's Max Goodman. "Good life. Profile is good, changeup is good. Cutter is good. I mean, it's just going out there and competing and just kind of turning the page from (Monday). Next time he goes out there, puts up a zero."
Weaver has had an up-and-down season that's been defined by inconsistency following his return from a hamstring injury.
Prior to being placed on the injured list with his ailment in early June, the 32-year-old was one of the league's top relievers with a 1.05 ERA and 2.66 FIP across 25 2/3 innings.
Weaver didn't allow an earned run in three of his first four outings after being activated off the IL towards the end of June, but he gave up six earned runs in 1 2/3 innings spread over three outings against the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets from July 1 to July 4. He ultimately finished the month with a 7.15 ERA.
He bounced back in a big way during August, however, logging a 1.23 ERA with 20 strikeouts across 14 2/3 frames while giving up just eight hits.
September's been nothing short of disastrous for Weaver, though, as his ERA over 3 2/3 innings sits at an astronomical 24.55. Rodón turned in a spectacular start against the Twins, ceding just two runs in six innings, though Weaver's uneven seventh put the game well out of reach for the Yankees.
Though New York has all but clinched a postseason spot, it's still in a tight race for the top Wild Card spot in the American League with the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees are currently a game up on their division rivals, who they're likely to face in the best-of-three Wild Card Series, but they also don't own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
If New York wants to remain ahead of Boston and go on another deep playoff run, it needs Weaver to round into form and put his struggles behind him as quickly as possible.
