Three Yankees Trade Deadline Deals Crack Top 20
The New York Yankees sit atop the American League Wild Card standings and a big reason why is the work of Brian Cashman.
The general manager made eight deals in the hours and days leading up to the MLB trade deadline. The New York Post's Jon Heyman said three of those transactions rank among the top 20 trade deadline deals.
Acquiring reliever David Bednar comes in at No. 10.
"He’s the new closer in a group with names but inconsistent performance," Heyman noted.
Since coming over from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Bednar has settled is as the Yankees' closer. He's 3-0 with 12 saves and a 2.41 ERA in 16 appearances for the pinstripes. That includes 27 strikeouts in 18 and two-thirds innings when taking the mound for New York.
Coming in at No. 13 on Heyman's list is third baseman Ryan McMahon.
"He’s brought outstanding defense in a major upgrade," Heyman reported.
The Yankees' quest for an upgrade at third base ahead of the deadline landed them McMahon in a deal with the Colorado Rockies. Yes, the former All-Star is hitting just .217 since the trade with three home runs in 44 games. But he's stabilized the hot corner, which became a turnstile following the season-ending broken ankle suffered in May by Oswaldo Cabrera.
Checking in at No. 17 is Jose Caballero.
"Gaining playing time with Anthony Volpe’s struggles," Heyman observed.
Indeed, Caballero has been a revelation since coming over from the Tampa Bay Rays. His playing time has increased significantly as Volpe has struggled during the stretch. In 31 games with the Yankees, Caballero is hitting .262 with three home runs and 12 stolen bases while drawing praise for the energy, composure and defensive presence he brings to the Yankees lineup.
Of course, every deal can't be a winner. Absent from Heyman's list were relievers Camilo Doval and Jake Bird. Doval has a 6.14 ERA in 17 appearances for the Yankees. Bird was so bad after his arrival (27.00 ERA in three appearances) the Yankees sent him down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
