Yankees Already Made Decision at First Base?
The New York Yankees may be looking for a younger option within their infield, and could even turn to Ben Rice to be that player. But if not, they have a fallback option that was with them in 2025, and is ready to keep going, despite speculation.
Paul Goldschmidt was signed by the Yankees to be their veteran star first baseman. The former MVP and seven-time All-Star will likely find himself in the Baseball Hall of Fame one day, but for now, he's ready to keep playing. And if the Yankees want him, he'd likely keep playing for them.
Goldschmidt Wants to Keep Playing
Speaking with MLB insider Jon Heyman, Goldschmidt let it be known that his MLB career isn't over yet, and that he wants another shot in the big leagues in 2026. At 38 years old, 2026 would make his 15th season since entering the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"Paul Goldschmidt said he’d like to keep playing. ‘I love playing,’ he said," Heyman reported.
This season, Goldschmidt batted .274 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs.
Maybe Not, Though
The Yankees may already be moving on, though. According to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner and Brendan Kuty, the team is ready to move in a different direction.
"Goldschmidt will not be re-signed, as Ben Rice is the club’s first baseman of the future," they wrote.
This would mean Rice, who emerged during the season after transitioning from catcher, would take over. Rice is 26 years old and batted .255 with 26 home runs and 65 RBIs this season. He made his MLB debut last season for the Yankees and has since emerged as a reliable backup at catcher, but also a utilityman within the infield.
After an impressive year at first base filling in for Goldschmidt at times, the team may be ready to hand him the reigns.
Goldschmidt Leaving for Another Team?
It's hard to imagine that if the Yankees don't offer Goldschmidt the starting job next season that he'd return. However, they may not be ready to give Rice the full-time workload that some of their other infielders have. That could leave the door open for the veteran to come in.
Goldschmidt's offers from other teams will factor in heavily in how things shake out between the first baseman and the Yankees, but the door may not be all the way shut. It makes sense for Rice to be the future, but New York will want a fallback plan. Goldschmidt could be that next year.
