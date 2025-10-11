Yankees Cody Bellinger Dream Isn't Dead Yet
The New York Yankees need to decide on their free agency direction this offseason, and one of the biggest names they may be after is one of their own.
After outfielder Cody Bellinger opted out of his contract, making him one of the biggest free agents on the market, the Yankees were given a decision. Now, they must either go after their star outfielder or let him go elswhere, and there will certainly be bidders.
But maybe New York remains the top landing spot.
Yankees Named "Match Made in Heaven"
Fastball On SI's Jackson Roberts believes that the New York Yankees are still the team to beat for Bellinger. His one season with the team was an easy transition, and the Yankees found immediate success with him in their lineup.
"Bellinger and Yankee Stadium were a match made in heaven, as the pull-happy lefty turned in 29 home runs, the third-most of his career. His ability to play all three outfield positions, plus first base in a pinch, also gave/would give the Yankees a ton of roster flexibility, which they desperately lack otherwise," Jackson writes.
"The Yankees do need to find a way to get Jasson Domínguez more consistent playing time next season, and top prospect Spencer Jones is just about ready to debut as well. But Bellinger is much more of a sure thing than those two at this point, and should be prioritized."
Yankees Desire to Continue Building
The Yankees season ended not the way they wanted it to. After a strong start, things fell apart over the summer and they couldn't find their rhythm enough afterward to beat the Toronto Blue Jays. Now, their goal is to be able to beat them long-term, and assembling a superstar-filled team will be their way of going about it.
Bellinger could be their top option if Grisham leaves, which is likely. The Yankees can't risk losing everyone, and with Judge and Giancarlo Stanton getting older, having another slugger on the roster makes too much sense for them.
Maybe they go after a big name like Kyle Tucker to add to their lineup, but it still likely keeps Bellinger in their signts.
The other teams named the top three landing spots were the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves. Both of whom are likely to pay top dollar for Bellinger.
It won't be easy, but it's certainly possible for Bellinger to return to New York. And the dream of him being a Yankee in 2026 certainly seems real.
