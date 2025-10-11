Yankees Likely Losing Star Outfiender
Despite their productive seasons and significant roles in the club's success, it'll be tough for the New York Yankees to find a way to retain both of their impending free agent outfielders in Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham.
Though Bellinger had the opportunity to return to the Yankees next season with a $25 million player option and declined it, he still remains a strong candidate to ink a new long-term deal with the organization this offseason.
For that reason and several others, it's become increasingly hard to envision Grisham donning the pinstripes next year.
Grisham's 2025 Campaign
Grisham arrived to the Yankees from the San Diego Padres as part of the Juan Soto trade in December 2023. He played a minor role during the team's run to the World Series last year, slashing .190/.290/.385 with nine home runs and two Outs Above Average (OAA) in center field over 90 games, but he completely turned a corner in 2025.
Not known for his prowess at the plate, evidenced by a .697 OPS in his first six big-league seasons, Grisham launched 34 homers for New York after previously never topping 17 in a single year. Furthermore, he slashed .235/.348/.464 with a 129 wRC+, 14.1 percent walk rate and 3.2 fWAR, all of which were career-highs, across 143 games.
He did struggle in the playoffs, however, batting just .136/.219/.207 over 29 at-bats as the Yankees fell to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.
Grisham's Contract Projection
As one of the top position players heading onto the open market, Spotrac currently projects Grisham to command a contract worth an average annual value of $12.1 million over four years, which would make him the sixth highest-paid center fielder in the league.
Why A Yankees Return Is Unlikely
For as impressive, and frankly shocking, as Grisham's offensive breakout was at 28-years-old, there simply may not be room for him on New York's roster moving forward.
Bellinger is a more natural fit for the Yankees given his proven ability to play all three outfield positions alongside first base, whereas Grisham is strictly a center fielder, while also being a more consistent threat with the bat.
New York would love to give Jasson Dominguez some more run as a starter moving forward too, and Spencer Jones may very well be viewed as the club's long-term answer in center field. A potential pursuit of Chicago Cubs superstar Kyle Tucker, who is widely regarded as the top free agent in this year's class, would also muddy the waters for Grisham's return.
Though his short stint with the Yankees was certainly memorable, the two-time Gold Glover's future likely isn't in The Big Apple.
