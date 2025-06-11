Yankees Legend Exposes Red Sox Rookie After False Claims
Boston Red Sox rookie pitcher Hunter Dobbins had some tough words to say about the New York Yankees during the rival teams' matchup last weekend at Yankee Stadium.
Dobbins, who was the starting pitcher for the Yankees' 11-7 loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, said he "would rather retire" than take a contract in New York, even if they were the only team interested in signing him. Later on, during a home series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Dobbins doubled down on his statement.
“I just love being a Red Sox. I lean into what I said — I respect all the guys in that other dugout… but looking forward to more of the rivalry," he said from the dugout.
Dobbins also went on to explain that his father, Lance, was drafted by the Yankees before ultimately being traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks, contributing to a life-long grudge against the team both men already had as die-hard Boston fans. However, according to a new investigation by the New York Post Sports, there are no league records of Lance Dobbins having ever played in the MLB.
In addition to the MLB records not showing the elder Dobbins, The Post spoke with former Diamondbacks, including manager Buck Showalter, who did not remember him.
The Post also investigated Dobbins' claims that his father and Yankees legend Andy Pettitte were "good friends." They reached out to Pettitte, who told writer Joel Sherman that “neither he nor anyone he asked in his family remembers Lance Dobbins."
The Yankees likely will not have the opportunity to get their revenge against Dobbins, who started once again in a 10-8 loss to the Rays, due to the order of the Red Sox pitching lineup. The Pinstripes play a three-game series from Fenway Park this weekend.
