Yankees Shortstop Finally Shakes Serious Slump
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe was in the midst of a pretty tough offensive slump, going 0-24, when suddenly, magic happened. In the bottom of the 5th during the Pinstripes' recent game against the Baltimore Orioles, Volpe hit a ball deep to right field: sending it flying into the stands for a home run.
In an interview with Yankees Entertainment Network after the game, Volpe said he was breathing a sigh of relief that his extended hitless streak is finally be over.
"Yeah, just getting on base and feel like you're helping contribute for the team felt great," he said.
When asked what contributed to his performance, which also included singles in the 3rd and 6th innings, Volpe cited the mental challenges of overcoming a slump.
"It's all mental. Just making sure you're in the right headspace to contribute with the team 'cause it's usually never physical or about your swing," he said. "You want to work hard and get out of stuff and to me, what I want to do, is do it in the cage and work really hard but, I mean, it really is mental."
On the season, Volpe is slashing a .236 batting average, .308 on-base percentage and .424 slugging percentage. Volpe is expected to sit out for the Yankees' third game against the Orioles on Sunday. Manager Aaron Boone said in a post-game interview on Friday that he wanted Volpe to rest and that his offensive problems were likely "a timing issue."
“As hitters, you want to get into position on time or early. Make your move. That’s when you fire at good pitches,” Boone said, according to Yahoo Sports. “I think that has been off, and therefore he’s expanded [the strike zone] because he’s not in a good position to hit consistently. He’s had some weaker swings on pitches just because he’s not completing his move, gets a little stuck.”
Hopefully, the combined power of a phenomenal showing against Baltimore and a day of rest will have Volpe back to proper form and hitting more homers.
