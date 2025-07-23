Yankees Backup Trade Target Driving Up Price
It's always good to have options. For example, the New York Yankees are interested in trading for Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez before the July 31 deadline. However Suarez is the biggest bat on the market and has several suitors, including the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers, according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce.
Should general manager Brian Cashman whiff on trading for Suarez, the Yankees' top backup plan appears to be Colorado Rockies slugger Ryan McMahon. The 30-year-old is doing his part to make himself an attractive trade target, clubbing a three-run home run in the Rockies' 8-4 win Tuesday over the St. Louis Cardinals.
McMahon is hitting just .219 this season but has 16 home runs and 35 RBIs. He's hit at least 20 home runs in four straight seasons and earned an All-Star bid last year. However the third baseman is a feast-or-famine hitter who leads the National League with 125 strikeouts this season. An NL scout who talked to Joyce didn't sound concerned.
“I think McMahon would flourish for them," the scout said. "He’ll be playing more meaningful games. He’s a Gold Glove defender at third base, really, really good. He would extremely stabilize the left side of their infield. I think with the short porch in New York, being a left-handed hitter, I think he could flourish there.”
McMahon is making $12 million this season and is under contract for two more years at $16 million each. He will be a free agent following 2027 season.
