Yankees Trade Rumors: Top AL Reliever Off Market?
The Cleveland Guardians are ready to wheel and deal ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline. Among those taking note are the New York Yankees, with general manager Brian Cashman trying to upgrade his roster for the stretch run.
Problem is, the Guardians don't appear willing to part with their top trade chips. Unless they are.
"The Cleveland Guardians are ready to listen to offers for all but four players -- third baseman Jose Ramirez, outfielder Steven Kwan and relievers Emmanuel Clase and Cade Smith," ESPN's Buster Olney reported Friday. "Everyone else is available, with the Guardians hoping to get maximum value and find more offense."
That lines up with what USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday. "The Cleveland Guardians are telling teams they plan to keep closer Emmanuel Clase, who still is under team control through 2028," Nightengale wrote. "He’s eligible for salary arbitration one final time in 2026, and has club options for $10 million in 2027 and 2028."
However the New York Post's Jon Heyman is hearing something different in Cleveland. "Guardians are listening on relievers, including stars Smith and Clasé," Heyman wrote Saturday. "Prices are understandably high. They are seen as not too likely to trade either top pen guy, and with MLB’s easiest closing schedule, they aren’t even a certain seller."
"Clase’s team-friendly deal makes him extra attractive to interested teams (but also the Guardians)," Heyman added.
Clase, 27, is 5-2 with a 2.86 ERA and 21 saves in 44 appearances this season. He's led the American League in saves in each of the last three seasons (42 in 2022, 44 in 2023 and a career-high 47 in 2024).
A three-time All-Star, Clase finished third in voting last year for the American League Cy Young Award and 11th in AL MVP voting.
