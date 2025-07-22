Yankees Trade Options Expand With Twins Fire Sale
While not exactly one-stop shopping, the New York Yankees could address multiple needs ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline with a call to the Minnesota Twins. That's because the American League Central club is open for business and bracing for a fire sale.
"As of today, the Twins are now seriously listening on their rental players, including (Danny) Coulombe, (Harrison) Bader and (Willi) Castro," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday. "While they will listen on All-Star starter Joe Ryan and star closer Jhoan Duran they’d have to be blown away, especially for Ryan."
For the Yankees, the three biggest names there are Coulombe, Duran and Castro. Let's start with the pitchers.
It's no secret general manager Brian Cashman wants to upgrade his bullpen for the stretch run. Rumors of the Yankees showing interest in Coulombe have been making the rounds for a while now.
The 35-year-old left-hander is 1-0 with two saves and an incredible 0.65 ERA in 36 appearances this season. Coulombe is making $3 million this year and will be a free agent following the season.
Duran, 27, will have a much higher price tag. The right-hander is 5-4 with 15 saves and a career-best 1.62 ERA in 45 appearances this season. Duran is making $4.125 million this season and has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining.
While the Yankees also need starting pitching, it's expected that the Twins will ask for the moon in exchange for their ace. Ryan is tied for second in the American League this season with 10 wins and seventh with a 2.63 ERA. In addition, Ryan is making $3 million this season and also has two seasons of arbitration eligibility remaining.
As for Castro, the Yankees' need for an upgrade at third base is well-known. So is New York's interest in Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star slugger Eugenio Suarez. But if Cashman whiffs on the biggest bat on the market, Castro could be an interesting fall-back option.
"Castro has been an above-average bat for three consecutive seasons and is in the midst of his best year since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season," The Athletic's Chris Kirschner wrote Monday. "He’s played second base, third base, shortstop, left field, center field and right field this season for the Minnesota Twins. Think of Castro as a better version of Oswaldo Cabrera, whom the Yankees love for his versatility."
Castro, 28, is hitting .258 this year with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in 78 games. He was an All-Star last year, when he set career highs with 12 home runs and 60 RBIs. He's making $6.4 million this season and will be a free agent after the World Series.
