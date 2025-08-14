Yankees Get Bad Cody Bellinger Contract News
The New York Yankees knew they needed a plan B when Juan Soto decided to sign with their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets: eter Chicago Cubs veteran Cody Bellinger. The outfielder has become a staple of New York's 2025 team, slashing some of the best numbers of his career (.270/ .325/ .491). However, a problem is looming over Bellinger's standout performance for the Yankees: his impending free agency.
While Bellinger himself has been coy about whether or not he'll opt out of the final year of his three-year, $80-million contract, CBS sports writer Mike Axisa predicted Bellinger will opt-out of his contract and pursue free agency.
"The Cubs will kick in $2.5 million either to the player option salary or the buyout, not that it makes a difference to Bellinger. He's getting his $25 million salary or $5 million buyout either way," he wrote. "Bellinger had an opt out last offseason as well, but declined to use it, and stuck with his $27.5 million salary for 2025. A few weeks later, Chicago traded him to the Yankees."
"This is now Bellinger's third straight strong season though, ostensibly putting him in better position to cash in," Axisa continued. "Those awful 2021-22 seasons are far in the rear-view mirror and he's shown he can be a productive hitter despite not lighting up Statcast with big exit velocities. If Bellinger can't land a long-term contract this offseason, he likely never will."
Axisa predicted Bellinger will opt-out, despite his good fit with the Yankees. That could spell disaster for the Pinstripes, who would have a massive fight to keep the veteran from other teams. On the bright side, the Yankees are known for being tough negotiators who are willing to spend on talent, meaning Bellinger could remain in New York in 2025.
Bellinger told NJ.com's Randy Miller that he is "adaptable" but that his number one goal is to play for a competitive team, meaning the Yankees are definitely still on the table.
"I've lived in a bunch of different places, but from the baseball side I want to play with a bunch of guys that want to win," he said.
