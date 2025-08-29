Yankees Can't Bail on Youthful Slugger
Jasson Dominguez has lost playing time with Trent Grisham on his way to hitting thirty home runs. There's nothing wrong with that either. It's the way it should be for a team looking to compete for a World Series. The New York Yankees are not in a position to operate in the same way the 2004 Giants did, when, at 5-4, they replaced Kurt Warner with Eli Manning. Even though the team's current philosophy is to let the best players see the field, it doesn't mean Dominguez should not be a part of the organization's future.
Dominguez's counting stats don't reflect an outfielder who, as a teenager in the Dominican Republic, came with a world of hype, having the nickname "The Martian" introduced to the baseball world by Jeff Passan at the moment of his signing. Dominguez has 101 OPS+ and a .4 WAR, according to Baseball Reference, in his first full season. He is hitting .258/.330/.393 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI. Speed has also been a huge part of Dominguez's game, even if his -8 Outs Above Average in the outfield doesn't reflect that. Dominguez has stolen 21 bags this year and poses a threat anytime he reaches base.
What's under the hood tells a different story, showing that the talent is there. Dominguez has an average exit velocity of 90.7% with a 48.6% hard hit rate. His 74 MPH average bat speed is in the 78th percentile in baseball.
There's room for more power to be added to his game as time goes on and he gains more experience on the field, but no matter where he is in his development, that exemplary eye at the plate has always been there. In the minors, Dominguez had a 15% walk rate. It isn't quite that high in the majors, but his 9.6% walk rate in his first full season is in the 67th percentile.
In his first pro season in 2021 at 18 years old, he was a slightly above-average player. Despite the power not being there, Dominguez took his walks. His paltry .379 slugging percentage didn't impress, but he did have a .353 OBP and 11.2% walk rate. In many ways, it mirrors what's happening with Dominguez now. The power isn't there, but he's getting on base.
Dominguez is only 22 years old. There isn't a rush for the organization to make a decision on Dominguez one way or the other. He could benefit from more playing time, but if they waited to give him more at-bats in 2026, he still is experiencing the highs and lows of a major league season now, while seeing firsthand the breakneck pace of a pennant race, which has its own value. Not to mention seeing up close the constant coverage that comes with being in a market like this. This isn't like Oswald Peraza, who toiled in the minors and is now relegated to mop-up duties in blowouts and having Kyle Higashioka take him deep.
The only thing Dominguez can do now is impress whenever he gets his shot. It's what he did this week against the Nationals. He had three hits in nine plate appearances. He hit a homer and a double and collected five RBI.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!