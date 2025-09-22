Yankees Face Biggest Rival in New Playoff Seeding
The New York Yankees have won five of their last six games and continue to sit pretty on top of the AL Wild Card Standings as the regular season draws closer and closer to an end.
While the Yankees have all but secured their place in the post-season, where they stand when playoffs begin is a bit up in the air. This time last week, it seemed as though they could be facing the Houston Astros or Cleveland Guardians, who battled it out for second place in the wild card standings. However, with only a few games left for most MLB teams, it looks like the Yankees will be taking on their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in the AL Wild Card Round.
The Red Sox, who have a record of 85-71, are three games behind the Yankees and only one game above the Astros and Guardians. Should the playoffs begin today, New York would face Boston in a three game series at Yankee Stadium, as the team with the better record receives the home field advantage. The winner would then go on to play the Toronto Blue Jays, who are at the top of the AL.
Of the AL East teams, only the Blue Jays, who currently have a two-game lead on the division, have clinched the playoffs. Toronto faces a tough end of season schedule, with a three game series each against Boston (85-71) and the Tampa Bay Rays (76-80). Comparatively, the Yankees face a much easier schedule, with two three game home series against the Chicago White Sox (58-98) and the Baltimore Orioles (73-83).
It's a very real possibility that the Yankees finish the 2025 regular season on top of the division. They need to win just two more games than the Blue Jays and seemingly have the schedule capable of doing so. The Pinstripes currently have a better record than both the AL West leading Seattle Mariners (87-69) and AL Central leading Detroit Tigers (85-71). Should they retake the division, the Yankees would likely have the best record of any division winner in the league, sending them directly to the AL Divisional Round.
