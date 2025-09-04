Yankees Reliever Set to Begin Rehab Assignment
In the midst of their push to reclaim first place in the AL East, the New York Yankees announced that left-handed reliever Brent Headrick is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
Headrick was placed on the 15-day injured list on August 19 after sustaining a left forearm contusion. Before being on the mend, he had allowed an earned run in just one of his last seven appearances out of the Yankees' bullpen.
The southpaw had previously dealt with an undisclosed injury that resulted in a trip to the 7-day IL with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in late June. He was activated on July 19 before later earning a call-up to the majors on July 27.
New York claimed Headrick off waivers from the Minnesota Twins as the club's pitchers and catchers were reporting to spring training on February 11.
He made the team's Opening Day roster as one of three lefty relievers alongside Tim Hill and Ryan Yarbrough. After allowing no runs over his first four appearances of the season, however, he was optioned to Triple-A on April 6.
The 27-year-old rejoined the big-league club on May 22 and posted back-to-back scoreless performances before the Los Angeles Dodgers strafed him for three runs on May 31. Headrick was optioned back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre nearly two weeks later on June 12.
On the season as a whole, Headrick has logged an impressive 3.13 ERA with 30 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP across 17 outings totaling 23 innings in the majors. Over 13 appearances at Triple-A, he's been responsible for a 3.86 ERA.
A Twins ninth-round pick out of Illinois State University in the 2019 MLB Draft, Headrick made his major league debut on April 19, 2023 against the Boston Red Sox and pitched three innings of one-run ball, but the southpaw's rookie season as a whole wasn't exactly spotless.
In 14 outings and 25 2/3 innings that year, Headrick put up a 6.31 ERA to go alongside a 6.10 FIP while also recording a 4.68 ERA over 19 appearances for Triple-A St. Paul.
He dealt with a forearm strain for a majority of the 2024 campaign that limited him to just a single big-league appearance before Minnesota designated him for assignment ahead of spring training, opening the door for New York to land him off waivers.
