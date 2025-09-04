Yankees Could Replace Anthony Volpe With Division Rival
The New York Yankees have had a problem in their infield all season, and his name is Anthony Volpe. Now, the Yankees are being linked to a replacement for the struggling infielder, and he comes from the Yankees' biggest division rival this season: Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette.
Bichette, who has played his entire career in Toronto, could enter free agency this offseason, with a potential price tag of up to $128 million. A team with deep pockets — and increasing pressure to make a change at shortstop — like the Yankees could be the perfect fit.
Volpe is a controversial figure in the Yankees' lineup. He's committed 18 errors this season, second in the MLB only to Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who has committed 22. Offensively, things aren't much better. Volpe is slashing .207/ .271/ .398 this season, the worst numbers of his three-year MLB career. Fans and analysts alike have been calling for the Pinstripes to send Volpe back to the minors all season, though Yankees manager Aaron Boone seems set on not doing so.
Though Volpe is not a consistent hitter, he's slammed 19 home runs this season and likely will finish the 2025 regular season with over 20 homers. Boone is a staunch defender of Volpe's, repeatedly insisting that he offers a consistent enough bat to remain in the Bronx Bomber's lineup and that his fielding issues are a minor bump in the road.
Should Bichette make his way to New York, it would likely be a massive improvement. The 27-year old offers far more big-league experience and is a much more consistent hitter, slashing .307/ .352/ .477 this season. Defensively, he's committed 12 errors and while that number does place him in the top 10 for committed errors, it's certainly fewer than 18. Plus, the Yankees would surely see some benefit from getting the two-time All-Star out of the dugout of one of their biggest rivals.
The Yankees haven't done great against the Blue Jays this season, winning just three of 10 games thus far. To secure their spot in the playoffs, and possibly take back their lead of the AL East, New York is going to have to play perfectly against Toronto in the teams' final series of the regular season later this month.
