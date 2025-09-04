Yankees Approaching Franchise History With Latest Home Run
New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells had been having a serious offensive slump in the middle of this year's MLB season. So serious, in fact, that he started sharing starting duties with utility player Ben Rice. That appears to be changing though, as Wells hit his 20th homer of 2025 during the Yankees' 7-8 loss to the Houston Astros, helping contribute to Yankees history.
According to a post by popular Yankees podcast Talkin' Yanks on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, the Yankees now have six players on the roster with 20 or more season home runs for the sixth time in franchise history.
The Yankees' franchise record for most players with 20 or more homers in a season is seven, which they achieved most recently in 2019 and most notably in 2009, when they won their last World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. With shortstop Anthony Volpe sitting at 19 homer and outfielder Giancarlo Stanton at 18, it's highly likely the Yankees will be able to pass that record, with 23 games remaining in the regular season.
Stanton has been a vital part of the Yankees offense and their outfield. Though he hadn't played any position but designated hitter since 2023, Stanton stepped up and began playing in right field to keep his bat in the lineup when Aaron Judge's right flexor injury forced him to DH. He's now started two games at left field, a sign that he still has gas in the tank defensively as well as offensively.
Wells should also be able to contribute to his teams' chase for the playoffs, slashing .381/ .435/ .952 in his last seven games. That's a marked improvement from where he was and his full-season numbers, which sit at .217/ .272/ .449. The catcher was an instrumental piece of the Yankees' 2024 post season, helping secure the Pinstripes' spot in the 2024 World Series.
The Yankees have an important stretch ahead of them, playing both their largest AL East foes, the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. Toronto is leading the division, with New York and Boston in a constant battle for second place.
