Yankees Bring Catcher Back from Minors
The Yankees announced on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, that they're recalling catcher J.C. Escarra from the Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. In addition, New York reinstated left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough from a rehabilitation stint in the minors.
Escarra has spent all season going back and forth from Scranton the New York. In 18 games with the RailRiders, he's slashing a .308/ .413/ .415 with one home run and 12 RBIs. With the Yankees, Escarra is slashing a .202/ .296/ .333 in 40 games with two home runs and 11 RBIs. 2025 is Escarra's first season in the majors after being selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
There's been a bit of a position battle brewing with Yankees catchers as of late. While Escarra typically plays backup catcher, the starter has been up for debate. Austin Wells had been doing well in the starter position, but his offensive output started to slump. He's slashing .210/ .267/ .429, a far cry from 2024, when he earned the starting spot over Jose Trevino and gave New York a series boost in the post season.
Utility player Ben Rice was called to fill in, and the two have been splitting duties ever since. Rice is slashing .242/ .335/ .482 this season with 22 home runs. He has shown himself to be competent not just as a catcher, but also on first base and at designated hitter, when he mostly played before Giancarlo Stanton's return from injury.
While Rice has been excelling at catcher, it will likely be good for the Yankees to have Escarra back in the mix so the Pinstripes can play Rice elsewhere if need be. While Paul Goldschmidt is the presumptive starter at first for most games, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is not afraid to give veterans a bit more rest when they need it, sometimes triggering a move to put Rice in at first.
For Escarra, though, it is unlikely he'll see a role change. As the Yankees march towards the post-season, they have to stay on their A-game to secure a spot in the AL Wild Card, or even regain the lead they once had on the AL East. To play the best lineups possible, Escarra likely won't be starting often.
