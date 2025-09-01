Yankees Get Injured Reliever Back
The New York Yankees are finally adding a major weapon back to the bullpen.
According to a post by the team on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, the Pinstripes are ending left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough's rehab stint and reinstating him from the injured list. In addition to reinstating Yarbrough, the Yankees also recalled catcher J.C. Escarra from the Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes- Barre Rail Riders.
Yarbrough was initially placed on the 15-day injured list due to a low-grade right oblique strain he suffered during the Yankees' early season series against the Boston Red Sox. He and fellow reliever Fernando Cruz underwent rehab assignments in the triple-A around the same time, with Cruz being reinstated ahead of the Pinstripes' series against the Washington Nationals. Cruz has since pitched in four games, three of which were wins.
Yarbrough's return means one more lefty in the bullpen for New York. Fellow relievers Tim Hill and Brent Headrick are also left handed pitchers, but Hill has had to carry the weight with both Yarbrbough and Headrick on the 15-day IL, where the latter remains.
During his three game rehab stint in the triple-A, Yarbrough threw a 4.09 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in 11 innings. Prior to injury, Yarbrough had a 3.90 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. While he's current listed as a relief pitcher on the Yankees' depth chart, he's started 8 games this season and thrown a total of 55.1 innings.
Yarbrough was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 20th round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Despite playing in the Mariners' farm system for several years, he made his major league debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, spending five years with the team. From there, Yarbrough played with various teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, before landing with the Yankees on a $2 million contract last offseason.
With Yarbrough and Cruz back in the bullpen and roster numbers expanding, the Yankees should be on a path to the post-season. They'll have to face some familiar foes, though, with series against the Houston Astros, Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox standing between them and the playoffs.
