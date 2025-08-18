Yankees Demote Catcher to Minors
The New York Yankees are making some more changes to their dugout. The Yankees are sending catcher J.C. Escarra to their AAA affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the team announced on X, the social media platform once known as Twitter.
Escarra, who made his debut this season, has played 40 games with the Yankees. In those 40 games, he had 84 at bats for a .202 batting average, .296 on-base percentage and .333 slugging percentage. He was first drafted in 2017 by the Baltimore Orioles, playing through their farm system through 2021, with the exception of the canceled 2020 season. Escarra first came to the Yankees in 2024, signing a minor-league contract after two years in the independent leagues.
Escarra played most recently in the Yankees' runaway 9-1 victory against the Minnesota Twins, filling in for utility man Ben Rice. Rice started the game as catcher, but took over for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt when he exited the game at the top of the 8th inning. Escarra only had one at bat, during which he grounded out, but notched an RBI when second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. scored.
Following that game, Goldschmidt sat out due to a low-grade knee sprain. With the veteran unavailable, the Yankees had Rice fill in at first base, with Austin Wells serving as starting catcher and Escarra ready to fill in. Now that Goldschmidt is back and healthy, the Yankees likely will put Rice back at catcher and do not need Escarra as a backup for Wells.
Catcher has been a difficult position for the Yankees lately. Earlier this season, Wells was the Pinstripes' go-to starter, with Rice often serving as designated hitter. Rice would eventually take turns with slugger Giancarlo Stanton at the position when he returned from injury. Lately though, Rice has been taking over for Wells as the Yankees' go-to catcher.
Wells hasn't been playing his best baseball since missing a couple games due to a finger injury that was thought to be indicative of blood clots. Though he got the all-clear from doctors to resume playing, he hasn't been performing well. Wells is slashing .140/ .208/ .233 in this last 15 games.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!