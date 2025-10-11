Yankees Veteran Outfielder Elects Free Agency
The New York Yankees have lost some depth in their outfield as the offseason has come to an early start after the club fell in the ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Per his transaction log on MLB.com, Bryan De La Cruz has elected free agency and will depart the Yankees' organization after spending a majority of the season with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
De La Cruz's Yankees Tenure
De La Cruz began the 2025 campaign with the Atlanta Braves after signing a one-year deal with them last offseason upon being non-tendered by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The 28-year-old found his way into 16 games for the Braves at the big-league level this year and slashed .191/.240/.213 with no home runs.
Atlanta subsequently waived De La Cruz, and the Yankees claimed him on May 1. He went on to bat .271/.340/.456 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and eight stolen bases over 91 games for the RailRiders.
Considering New York's talent in the outfield at the major league level this season with the likes of Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham, De La Cruz never got a chance to prove himself or earn a bench role with the Yankees.
New York's Outfield Depth
It's unlikely De La Cruz would have ever truly factored into the Yankees' 2026 plans even though he was under team control for two more seasons, but it's worth noting that the organization is set to lose quite a few outfield options to free agency alongside him.
Both Grisham and Bellinger will hit the open market next month and become two of the top position players available, leaving New York with several vacancies to fill. It's entirely possible that the club will opt to bring one, if not both, of them back, however, and they'll likely pursue Chicago Cubs superstar Kyle Tucker as well.
On the flip side, a pair of enticing young talents in Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones may also step into elevated roles next season. Domínguez was on the major league roster all season, though he took a back seat to the trio of Judge, Grisham and Bellinger while slashing .257/.331/.388 in 429 plate appearances.
Jones, a former first-round pick, had the best campaign of his professional career thus far with a slash line of .274/.362/.571 to go alongside 35 home runs, 80 RBIs and 29 stolen bases in 116 games between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Somerset.
