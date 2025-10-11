Struggling Reliever Open to Another Shot With Yankees
The New York Yankees have plenty of decisions to make now that the season is over, and one of them will be in the bullpen. After a disappointing year from Devin Williams, the relief pitcher is set to hit the open market, and a return to the Bronx is on the table - and maybe something he's ready for.
Williams was supposed to be the hero of the Yankees bullpen this season as their dominant closer. After acquiring him a trade that sent Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin to the Milwuake Brewers, Williams came to New York ready to be their go-to late in games.
That quickly vanished as the reliever ended his season with a career-high 4.79 ERA, being removed from the closer role not once, but twice during the regular season.
Williams Open to Returning to Yankees
According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Williams is open to a return to New York this offseason, but understands he's not the only one that can make that decision. And after a rough year, the Yankees have to decide how they feel about him moving forward.
"‘I'm definitely open to that,' Devin Williams said of returning to theYankees, though he added ‘it takes two parties for that,'" Phillips wrote on X. "He admitted playing here was a ‘challenge' at first, ‘but I've grown to love being here. I love the city. I love taking the train to the field everyday. I really enjoyed my experience.;"
Williams said it was a "challenge" playing in New York, and the hatred from the fans was never hidden during the season. However, late in the playoff run, Williams was the pitcher the team needed him to be, and acknowledged how nice it was to see a positive reaction from the fanbase when it happened.
""It's nice to feel appreciated sometimes," Williams said. "It was definitely better than what I've had for much of the year."
Will New York Want a Return?
The Yankees have a few free agents to deal with this offseason, and while Williams could be on their list of potential returns, nothing is guaranteed.
The bullpen was a downfall of the clubhouse throughout most of the regular season, and with Gerrit Cole hopefully returning in 2026, the team will want to explore all of their options to make sure they have the best rotation and closing options they can to make another run next year.
