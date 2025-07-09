Yankees Infield Finally Finds Its Fire
The New York Yankees finally have a winning streak again with their latest victory against the Seattle Mariners from Yankee Stadium. Part of the Pinstripes' dominant 10-3 win came from 5.2 excellent innings pitched by starter Will Warren, who threw just four hits and no runs, as well as two strikeouts. After the game, Warren cited his infield teammates as a big reason for his success.
"We got a lot of guys that play a lot of different positions. So, I got trust in them wherever they play," he said. "It's really nice having the guys behind you, we got a lot of Gold Glovers back there, so it's real nice to let them hit the ball and put it in play."
Warren's compliment is a huge credit to the Yankees' infield, which has been rocky this season. Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was out with an oblique injury for five weeks and when he returned, he was slotted instead at third base. While Chisholm has been a powerhouse hitter since that return, the shift to a different position wasn't perfect, and the Yankees made the decision to put him back at second for Tuesday's game. That sent DJ LeMahieu, who was reportedly not pleased about the change, to the bench.
Instead of Chisholm at third, the Yankees brought back Oswald Peraza, who had been struggling earlier in the season but may be back in shape, given his performance last night. Typically, utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera would occupy the third base spot, but a grisly left ankle fracture in May has him out until possibly 2026.
With Paul Goldschmidt holding down first base, and Chisholm most comfortable at second, the Yankees are likely looking for trade deadline solutions at third. The Pinstripes have been linked to tons of different players, including Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez, Pittsburgh Pirates Ke'Bryan Hayes and Isiah Kiner-Falefa and St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado.
With better pitching and a more solid third baseman, the Yankees could reclaim their spot at the top of the AL East before the playoffs come knocking in October.
