Yankees Clinch Playoff Spot With Last Minute Victory
And just like that, the New York Yankees are heading back to the post season for the ninth straight season with a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox from Yankee Stadium.
It was a tough game for the Pinstripes, who had a firm 1-0 lead heading until the sixth inning, when starting pitcher Luis Gil allowed a two run home run from White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery. It was looking dire until the bottom of the ninth, when Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe scored on a wild pitch, followed by an RBI from Jose Caballero, who scored veteran outfielder Cody Bellinger to end the game 3-2.
The other teams to secure their spot in the post season include the Toronto Blue Jays, the only other AL team firmly in the playoffs, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated the Yankees in the 2024 World Series.
Perhaps even more exciting than the Yankees' win is the Blue Jays' loss to the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees are now only one game behind the Blue Jays for the lead of the AL East, something they haven't had since June. While Toronto has secured their spot in the post-season, their lead on the division is anything but.
The Pinstripes have a much easier stretch ahead of them than the Blue Jays, playing two more game against the White Sox before a three game series against the Baltimore Orioles, in the basement of the AL East. On the other hand, Toronto must play two more against a Boston team fighting to secure their own playoff berth followed by the Tampa Bay Rays.
The good news doesn't even stop there. If the Yankees can manage to topple the Blue Jays and stay solid through their five remaining games, they can likely top the entire division and punch a ticket directly to the AL Divisional Round. With more rest for the Bronx Bombers as the bottom five AL teams battle it out in the AL Wild Card Round, they'd enter the post-season stronger than ever.
With the clutch performance on display against Chicago, New York could just go all the way.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!