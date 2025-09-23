Yankees Enter Must-Sweep Situation vs. White Sox
The Yankees won three of four the last time they saw the Chicago White Sox on the road. It's what you look for in a four-game set.
The problem then was that, in the finale, they lost and the Toronto Blue Jays won. It was one of those games where, if the Yankees fall short, eventually tying the Jays for first and missing out on the division because of the tie breaker, they'll be kicking themselves for not winning that last one against a team that has been in the cellar for a few years running now.
The next three games will be against those same White Sox, but this time they'll be at home in the Bronx. It's safe to say that, if they hope to keep those American League East dreams alive, as they find themselves two out – technically three because of that tie breaker – they can't let up single game against those cellar dweller Sox and Baltimore Orioles.
The Yankees are aware of how close they are. The young slugger who played hero in that final game against the Orioles, Ben Rice, made mention of their division aspirations following his big blast.
"We've got a chance to still take the division here, and we have some important games coming up," Rice said, according to Gary Phillips of the Daily News. "Every game's going to be more important than the last one, so we just gotta stay on top of it, keep the foot on the gas."
The Yankees have only themselves to blame if they do fall short. It has less to do with dropping a game in a six-game stretch against teams they should be feasting on, and more to do with the overall scope of 2025. They had a seven-game lead at the end of May, coming off a start where Clarke Schmidt got the win against the lowly Los Angeles Angels. From there, they fell apart.
The Yankees eventually lost that lead after a prolonged slide in July, and an abominable series against the Blue Jays, where bullpen implosions and defensive lapses sealed their fate in the first-place race. They haven't sat atop the American League East since, and their two games out of the division now are as close as they've been since September 7th, when Rice, again, played hero with the long ball. That time it was against the Hall of Famer Max Scherzer.
To quote Lloyd Christmas in "Dumb and Dumber," there's still a chance. It'll just take some luck swinging their way and clean baseball against bad teams. Not to mention a big blast or two. Unfortunately, in games that matter, clean baseball has not been this Yankees' strong suit.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!