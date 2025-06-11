Yankees Slugger Hits Major Milestone
New York Yankees outfielder and powerhouse hitter Cody Bellinger hit a major milestone in his MLB career in the 6th inning against the Kansas City Royals, recording his 1,000th career hit.
The hit, which earned Bellinger an RBI single ran in by center fielder Trent Grisham, brought the score to 10-1 as part of a 5-run inning for New York. The Yankees went on to secure a 10-2 victory over the Royals.
On the season, which is Bellinger's first in New York, he has 58 hits and 35 runs, with 9 homers in 60 games. Bellinger is part of the Yankees' stacked batting lineup, with a .260 batting average, .333 on-base percentage and .448 slugging percentage.
Bellinger, whose father, Clay, also played for the Yankees, is a former MVP, earning the honor in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was off to a tremendously hot start in April, one of two players in the last 20 years who batted .375 or better with 18 or more home runs through their first 55 games in a season. The other is, not surprisingly, fellow MVP and Yankees' captain Aaron Judge.
While Bellinger's production has reasonably slowed a bit since since, he's still a valuable member of the lineup. Last month, Bellinger discussed his approach in an interview with MLB.com.
“It was funny, though — even though I had these crazy numbers, I’d just show up to the field and be like, ‘OK, this is what I’m gonna do today,'" he said. “It’s the cat-and-mouse game. No different than any other time.”
In that same interview, Judge complimented Bellinger in typical fashion for a captain known for how well he uplifts and supports his teammates.
“We’re lucky to have him,” Judge said.
