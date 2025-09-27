Yankees Considered Trading Star Outfielder to Mets
Before their current hot streak that's seen them climb to the top of the American League standings with a 93-68 record, giving them a chance to claim the AL East title on the last day of the regular season over the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees briefly considered selling at the trade deadline.
Things weren't looking so bright in late July after Aaron Judge was placed on the injured list with a flexor strain in his elbow, which the club initially feared would've required Tommy John surgery. That was one of just several negative developments for New York amidst a summer slump that nearly caused the organization to punt on the 2025 campaign.
While doing their due diligence, per SNY's Andy Martino, the Yankees discussed trading center fielder Trent Grisham to the crosstown New York Mets for third baseman Brett Baty.
"That included concepts that would have moved one big leaguer for another," Martino wrote. "One example, according to league sources, was a discussion with the Mets about dealing Trent Grishman for Brett Baty. The Mets needed a rental center fielder, while the Yankees sought a controllable third baseman and liked Baty’s lefty swing."
Martino noted that those talks never progressed, and the Yankees went on to buy rather aggressively. Third base had been a glaring hole for the club after Oswaldo Cabrera fractured his ankle in May, and the team ultimately solved that issue by acquiring Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies.
The Mets and Yankees don't do business with each other often, which would've made a Grisham for Baty swap rather shocking. The latter is a former top prospect who's under control through 2029 and has enjoyed the best season of his major league career with a .748 OPS and 2.3 fWAR in 130 games, but he was just placed on the injured list due to an oblique ailment as the Mets look to secure the final Wild Card spot in the National League over the Cincinnati Reds.
Grisham, on the other hand, was essentially a throw-in from the San Diego Padres as part of the Yankees' trade for Juan Soto in December 2023. The 28-year-old has been vital to the team's success this year, slashing .238/.349/.469 with 34 home runs and 3.2 fWAR over 141 contests before becoming a free agent this upcoming offseason.
The Yankees ultimately made the right decision by holding onto Grisham and pursuing roster upgrades at the deadline as opposed to selling off parts, and he should continue playing a major role in the playoffs.
